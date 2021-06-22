11:12 (IST)
Hey there, you are early! We expect the launch event to kick off by 12 pm IST
But do stick around, as we look back at everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active so far.
Jun 22, 2021
Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be come with 4,250 mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G SoC.
Xiaomi is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today to unveil the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi India's social media channels.
Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery and will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants.
We also know that the Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with an SpO2 monitor, in-built GPS, 117 sports mode, 110 watchfaces and more.
Mi 11 Lite will be available for purchase on Flipkart while Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale on Amazon.
Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. As per the company's global website, the Mi 11 Lite will be 6.81 mm thin and will weigh 157 g. It will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
In the global market, the smartphone was launched in a black, blue, and pink colour option.
For photography, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include, a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. Selfies will be enabled by a 16 MP camera on the front.
Powering the Mi 11 Lite will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.
It will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.
Xiaomi also has a 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in the global market, which pretty much has the same specifications, except it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, in the Indian market, we believe, Xiaomi will launch the non-5G variant.l
As confirmed by the company, the smartwatch will feature a 3.5 cm AMOLED display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It will also come with inbuilt GPS and 117 sports modes that include jump rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watchfaces with customisation option.
Just like its predecessor, the smartwatch will also come with a Stress monitor and energy tracker. It will come with support for Alexa.
