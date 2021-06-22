tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has launched two products – Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active – in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP triple rear camera, 157 gm weight, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 4,250 mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W fast charging. As for the smartwatch, Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a SpO2 monitor, in-built GPS, 117 sports mode, 110 watchfaces and more.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active pricing, availability, sale offers

Mi 11 Lite comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. It will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants.

As for sale offers, the buyers who pre-order the Mi 11 Lite will get a discount of Rs 1, 500. In addition to this, the buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards. It will be available for pre-order on Flipkart and Mi.com on 25 June and will be available for purchase on 28 June at 12 pm.

Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs 9,999. Buyers will get an early bird discount of Rs 1,000. Additionally, customers will also get a discount of Rs 750 on HDFC Bank cards. It will go on first sale on 25 June on Amazon.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10v and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The display offers up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It is 6.81 mm thin and weighs 157 gm. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,250 mAh battery that comes with 33 W fast charging support.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications and features

Mi Watch Revolve Active features a 3.5 cm AMOLED display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with features like a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It also comes with inbuilt GPS and 117 sports modes that include jump rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watchfaces with customisation option.

Just like its predecessor, the smartwatch will also come with a Stress monitor and energy tracker. It will come with support for Alexa. You can even read messages and reject calls directly from the smartwatch. It offers up to 14 days of battery life.

