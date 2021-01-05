Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
Xiaomi Mi 10i with a 108 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999

Mi 10i is equipped with a 4,820 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffJan 05, 2021 12:51:27 IST

Xiaomi Mi 10i has finally debuted in India today. The smartphone is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China last month. The highlights of Xiaomi Mi 10i include its 108 MP quad rear camera setup that is tucked in a circular camera module, Snapdragon 750G processor and a display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is a part of Xiaomi's Mi 10 series that already includes Mi 10t, Mi 10t Pro, Mi 10 5G and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i pricing, availability, sale offers

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999.

Notably, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model will be available for purchase starting 7 January at 12 pm on Amazon and will go on open sale on 8 January at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. However, the sale date for the 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant has not yet been revealed.

As for sale offers, buyers will get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 10,o00. ICICI Bank credit cardholders will also a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications

Mi 10i comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with IR blaster, and it is IP 53-rated splash-proof. It also features Gorilla Glass on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

It features a quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. As claimed by the company, the Mi 10i comes with the "world's slimmest HM2 sensor" on a 108 MP camera. The smartphone also lets you shoot Super Macro videos and videos in up to 4K resolution. The Mi 10i sports a 16 MP selfie camera

It is equipped with a 4,820 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it can go from zero to 100 percent charge in 58 minutes.

The smartphone comes in Atlantic Blue, Pacific Blue and Midnight Black colour variants.

