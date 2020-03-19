Thursday, March 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera to go official in India on 31 March, pre-booking offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi 10 might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to run on MIUI 11.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2020 14:28:54 IST

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of its much-awaited Xiaomi Mi 10. Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain tweeted today announced that the said smartphone will be launched on 31 March at 12.30 pm IST. The launch will be online-only so you can tune in to the company's official Twitter and YouTube pages to catch the livestream.

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera to go official in India on 31 March, pre-booking offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi 10


As per the Xioami's Mi 10 microsite, it will also offer Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank debit cards and Rs 2,500 on Axis Bank Credit cards. This only applies to pre-order which will begin on 31 March at 3.00 pm and will end on 7 April at 12.00 pm.

Xiaomi Mi 10 China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi join hands with Firework to make its short videos available for all Mi users

Mar 18, 2020
Xiaomi join hands with Firework to make its short videos available for all Mi users
India TV shipments jump by 15 percent to 15 million units in 2019, Samsung leads the TV market

India TV segment

India TV shipments jump by 15 percent to 15 million units in 2019, Samsung leads the TV market

Mar 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020