tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of its much-awaited Xiaomi Mi 10. Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain tweeted today announced that the said smartphone will be launched on 31 March at 12.30 pm IST. The launch will be online-only so you can tune in to the company's official Twitter and YouTube pages to catch the livestream.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 : . Watch the Livestream across our social media handles.

Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM. Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020



As per the Xioami's Mi 10 microsite, it will also offer Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank debit cards and Rs 2,500 on Axis Bank Credit cards. This only applies to pre-order which will begin on 31 March at 3.00 pm and will end on 7 April at 12.00 pm.

Xiaomi Mi 10 China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

