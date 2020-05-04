Monday, May 04, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera teased by Manu Jain, hints higher pricing than previous models due to GST hike

The CEO also hinted that the upcoming flagship phone might have a different pricing model due to direct import, higher GST and depreciating.


FP TrendingMay 04, 2020 10:34:00 IST

Xiaomi’s next smartphone in India is expected to come with a 108 MP camera. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has teased the camera spec on his official Twitter handle.

Jain wrote ‘108’ with heart-eyed emojis with hashtags #Xiaomi, #108MP and #Mi10. Clearly, this points to the company launching the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India with a 108 MP primary camera. The phone has already been launched in China.

Clearly, this points to the company launching the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India with a 108 MP primary camera.

The smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the handset’s launch in India for some time now. The phone is expected to launch in the country once the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

Last month, Jain had tweeted, “#Mi10 series is truly exceptional. Probably the BEST high-end flagship with amazing #108MP camera. Cannot wait to showcase this incredible flagship #Mi10 to all our India Mi Fans once the #lockdown is over.”

Jain in his earlier tweet has hinted at a relatively higher pricing for Xiaomi's 108 MP camera smartphone. “Mi fans, we've worked very hard to bring this #108MP flagship experience to India....However, I want to add that we may have a different pricing model for this flagship due to (a) direct import (b) higher GST (c) depreciating. Will keep everyone posted,” he wrote.


The Xiaomi Mi 10 that has been launched in China sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera and two 2 MP cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20 MP camera on the front.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and provides up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The device runs on the Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The smartphone has a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera to go official in India on 31 March, pre-booking offers revealed

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


