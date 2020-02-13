tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will launch its next flagship smartphone — Xiaomi Mi 10 — today in China. The company has given out several specifications of the upcoming smartphone including its display, chipset and battery details.

On Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed that Mi 10 will have a 90 Hz refresh rate display, while the charging speeds will be up to 50W. The post also revealed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 2 pm in China, which means it will take place at 11:30 IST. You can catch the live stream on the company's Weibo account.

Xiaomi Mi 10 expected specifications

As per the company, Mi 10 will sport an AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera. The smartphone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi also announced that Mi 10 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 108 MP primary sensor. In terms of battery, it is confirmed that it will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 50W Flash charge support and 10W reverse charging support.

Mi 10 might come in pink and blue colour options.

