Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut today in China at 11:30 am: Here is everything we know so far

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi 10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.


tech2 News StaffFeb 13, 2020 11:27:43 IST

Xiaomi will launch its next flagship smartphone — Xiaomi Mi 10 — today in China. The company has given out several specifications of the upcoming smartphone including its display, chipset and battery details.

On Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed that Mi 10 will have a 90 Hz refresh rate display, while the charging speeds will be up to 50W. The post also revealed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut today in China at 11:30 am: Here is everything we know so far

Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 2 pm in China, which means it will take place at 11:30 IST. You can catch the live stream on the company's Weibo account.

Xiaomi Mi 10 expected specifications

As per the company, Mi 10 will sport an AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera. The smartphone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi also announced that Mi 10 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 108 MP primary sensor. In terms of battery, it is confirmed that it will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 50W  Flash charge support and 10W reverse charging support.

Mi 10 might come in pink and blue colour options.

