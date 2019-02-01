Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi may soon bring a rebranded version of Mijia Sneakers 2 to India

Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 to reportedly launch in India as Mi Sports shoe for a price of Rs 2,999

Tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 16:57:31 IST

Xiaomi’s business is blooming in the Indian market not just with smartphones, but appliances as well. And now it seems to be eying the footwear market. According to a MySmartPrice report, the company is planning to bring smart shoes under the new Mi Sport shoe branding.

Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 reportedly coming to India as rebranded Mi Sports shoe for a price of Rs 2,999. Image: Xiaomi

As per the report, the Mi Sport Shoes will be launched in India soon. However, Xiaomi won’t bring an entirely new product. Instead, it is said to launch a rebranded version Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2, which currently retails in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,110). The sneakers will reportedly be launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 2,999. Xiaomi is tight-lipped about the Mijia Sneakers 2 India launch date, but the report indicates that the smart shoes might debut in the coming week.

The Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 is manufactured using a 5-in-1 uni-moulding process. Each of the layers is separated using a thin polyurethane film which is pressed and ‘bonded.’ The moulding process is said to provide better stability and support to the feet. The upper part of the sneaker is designed using a 3D high-elastic knitting process.

Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 is manufactured using 5-in-1 uni-molding process. Image: Xiaomi

The midsole is crafted using the ‘INFUSE’ material to increase resiliency and is resistant to deformation under pressure. The inner part of Mijia Sneakers 2 is said to have a ‘breathable sole’ and surprisingly the shoes can be thrown in the washing machine (that’s what the product description boasts) for cleaning. The lightweight Mi Smart sneakers have a fish bone locking design.

The Mijia Sneakers 2 was launched in China in five colour options include a White and Orange version for women. As per the report, Xiaomi might bring four colour options of this new Mi smart shoes- Black, Floral Blue, Flower Grey and White. Notably, Xiaomi offers various lifestyle products such as backpacks, sunglasses etc., besides selling affordable and feature-packed smartphones.

