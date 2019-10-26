Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
Xiaomi makes its Mi Pay app for UPI transactions and more available on the Google Play Store

Mi Pay is designed to be an integrated payment solution having UPI payments, recharges, bill payments and more.


tech2 News StaffOct 26, 2019 14:20:06 IST

Xiaomi had recently launched its payment service called Mi Pay, which comes preloaded on Xiaomi phones and was initially available for download through the Mi Apps store. Now the app is available on the Google Play Store for downloads.

Mi Pay.

Mi Pay is designed to be an integrated payment solution which will have UPI payments, recharges, bill payments and more. You are, however, required to have a Mi Account for sign in and the app is designed by Xiaomi in a collaboration with ICICI Bank.

The UPI payment on Mi Pay works exactly like several other UPI payment services such as Google Pay, PhonePe and more wherein you can make instant payments using your UPI ID or registered phone number.

Besides money transfer, Mi Pay will also let you pay bills, make DTH recharge, pay water and electricity bills and so on. Mi Pay also allows the scanning of QR codes, including Bharat QR codes, like Paytm. Xiaomi has also registered service providers like Assam Power, BEST Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna, to offer more to MIUI users.

 

