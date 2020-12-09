FP Trending

The battery certification listing on 3C for Xiaomi Mi11 and 11 Pro have leaked. The listing reportedly features 2,485 mAh battery for the Mi11 Pro and 2,390 mAh battery for the Mi 11 battery. However, those battery capacities likely refer to just one of the cells because Xiaomi is expected to use 55 W fast charging support in the phones, which will require the battery to be split in two, according to GSMArena. Which means we can expect the battery on both phones to be around the 5,000 mAh mark.

As per the report, both phones should be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes. The report further adds that there are two new case renders of the handsets doing the rounds on the web. These suggest that the Mi11 will have a triple camera setup with a square bump, while the Pro version will have a rectangular-shaped camera island housing four cameras.

According to a report in TechRadar, rumours suggest that the Mi11 will have the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the newest top-end processor from Qualcomm. The device will have a 6GB RAM, which is lower from the Mi10 which had 8GB RAM.

The Mi11 might have a flat-edge screen, a colourful power button and a screen cut-out in the top-centre of the display. The Mi11 Pro, on the other hand will sport a curved-edge display.

The report also cites a leaker who has suggested that the Mi11 screen will have a new AI tech that smartly applies HDR, MEMC or other enhancements to make what is been show, appear better.