Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Xiaomi also listed features on their forum that will enter development in the future.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 19:46:01 IST

Xiaomi has revealed a set of features that are being brought to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11, somewhat of a teaser to suggest the big changes in store.

In a post on Xiaomi's MIUI community forum, developers have revealed some features which are coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11. The devs have also listed some features which are being considered to be added into the MIUI ecosystem.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro running MIUI 10. Image: tech2/ Shomik

The Redmi Note 6 Pro running MIUI 10. Image: tech2/ Shomik

Spotted first by GizChina, the developers listed a total of 28 features that are being developed and while most of the features listed in the post include features that are meant for the China ROM, there are a number of interesting ones which will trickle down to the Global ROM as well.

These include a system-wide dark mode, improved face unlock speeds, better Dolby effects, private album support in the image gallery, automatic deletion of an APK file upon installation and a number of improvements to the baked-in image editor.

Users will also be able to switch on the screen of their phones using voice commands. While these will initially be based on Xiaomi's Xiao AI assistant, there is a possibility that it might be supported to work with Google Assistant as well.

While these are some of the features that are already being worked on, the post also enlists some of the features that the MIUI team is considering for development. These include a child mode, an 18:9 aspect ratio crop support in the photo editor, local recycle bin for photos, a new charging animation, and lockscreen beautification among others.

Xiaomi MIUI developers have started working on these features and the next version of MIUI is expected to arrive by the second half of 2019.

