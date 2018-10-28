Xiaomi has released a list of smartphones which will get Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9.0 Pie updates in Q4 this year on its Chinese forum. The list includes all the devices on which the stable versions of Android Oreo and Android Pie have been released. It also specifies the Xiaomi smartphones which will get the beta version of Android Oreo and Android Pie this year.

The company offers an MIUI software experience coupled with Android. It also releases new versions of its MIUI from time to time. Due to the development time involved in the customisation of MIUI, the Android updates get delayed.

However, the company has now released their progress. Take a look.

Android Oreo has been released for the Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 8 EE, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

An internal test for Android Oreo has been planned for Q4 2018 for the following devices: Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 5X.

Android Pie, meanwhile, has been released on, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 8 EE.

And, an internal test for Android Pie has been planned for Q4 2018 for the following devices: Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Xiaomi Mi Max 3.