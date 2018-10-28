Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 October, 2018 18:39 IST

Xiaomi lists all Redmi, Mi smartphones receiving Oreo and Android Pie updates

Xiaomi has also listed phones which will get the beta version of Android Oreo and Pie in Q4 2018.

Xiaomi has released a list of smartphones which will get Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9.0 Pie updates in Q4 this year on its Chinese forum. The list includes all the devices on which the stable versions of Android Oreo and Android Pie have been released. It also specifies the Xiaomi smartphones which will get the beta version of Android Oreo and Android Pie this year.

The company offers an MIUI software experience coupled with Android. It also releases new versions of its MIUI from time to time. Due to the development time involved in the customisation of MIUI, the Android updates get delayed.

However, the company has now released their progress. Take a look.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Android Oreo has been released for the Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 8 EE, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

An internal test for Android Oreo has been planned for Q4 2018 for the following devices: Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 5X.

Android Pie, meanwhile, has been released on, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 8 EE.

And, an internal test for Android Pie has been planned for Q4 2018 for the following devices: Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 model spotted on a GeekBench listing running Android Pie 9.0

Oct 21, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launched with bezel-less display, slider design and 10 GB RAM

Oct 25, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi's founder Lin Bin posts Mi Mix 3 camera samples ahead of the launch

Oct 18, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

New leak suggests that Mi Mix 3 will pass on in-display fingerprint scanner

Oct 19, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Oct 23, 2018

Lenovo

Lenovo Z5 Pro with a slider camera design to officially launch on 1 November

Oct 26, 2018

science

Cells

This 3D 'organ on a chip' can monitor cells in real-time to develop new treatments

Oct 28, 2018

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018