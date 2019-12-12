tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has become the number one smart TV brand in India. There were several brands that dabbled in this smart TV segment in India this year — OnePlus, Motorola and the most recent one, Nokia.

However, as per a report by ET Telecom, the International Data Corporation (IDC) report reveals that Xiaomi continues to be in lead in the India smart TV market as of now, with a market share of 33 percent in Q3 2019. Xiaomi is followed by Samsung with a 14 percent market share and LG stands at third place with 13 percent market share. The three are followed by Sony and TCL at 10 percent and 9 percent respectively.

The report further reveals that Xiaomi has recorded a sequential growth at 46 percent and yearly growth of 69 percent in the third quarter.

As per a tweet by the company, Xiaomi has lead this segment for six quarters in a row now.

2019: An year of being No. 1.#MiTV remains India's #1SmartTVBrand for 6 quarters in a row.💪 2019 was a BIG year:

- Biggest Mi TV launched💥

- Biggest updates released😎

- Big records created ⚡

- Big support from Mi fans 🙏 What're you expecting in 2020? Comment with #MiTV. pic.twitter.com/EUrW4uu2Zb — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) December 11, 2019

As per the report, Raghu Reddy, Head Online Sales, Xiaomi India says that their company has TVs with features that target Indian consumers like Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, linear TV integration and more. He further says that the expansion of offline presence has also contributed to their current position.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.