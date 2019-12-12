Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi leads India smart TV market with 33 percent market share, Samsung, LG follow


tech2 News StaffDec 12, 2019 13:26:06 IST

Xiaomi has become the number one smart TV brand in India. There were several brands that dabbled in this smart TV segment in India this year — OnePlus, Motorola and the most recent one, Nokia.

However, as per a report by ET Telecom, the International Data Corporation (IDC) report reveals that Xiaomi continues to be in lead in the India smart TV market as of now, with a market share of 33 percent in Q3 2019. Xiaomi is followed by Samsung with a 14 percent market share and LG stands at third place with 13 percent market share. The three are followed by Sony and TCL at 10 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Xiaomi leads India smart TV market with 33 percent market share, Samsung, LG follow

Xiaomi is followed by Samsung with a 14 percent market share and LG stands at third place with 13 percent market share. Image: Reuters

The report further reveals that Xiaomi has recorded a sequential growth at 46 percent and yearly growth of 69 percent in the third quarter.

As per a tweet by the company, Xiaomi has lead this segment for six quarters in a row now.

As per the report, Raghu Reddy, Head Online Sales, Xiaomi India says that their company has TVs with features that target Indian consumers like Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, linear TV integration and more. He further says that the expansion of offline presence has also contributed to their current position.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Nov 28, 2019
Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio speakers launched in India at a price of Rs 41,999

Nokia TV

Nokia smart TV with JBL audio speakers launched in India at a price of Rs 41,999

Dec 05, 2019
Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition with 4K HDR display launched in India at Rs 34,999

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition with 4K HDR display launched in India at Rs 34,999

Nov 28, 2019
Amazon partners Onida to bring Fire TV edition smart televisions in India, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Amazon partners Onida to bring Fire TV edition smart televisions in India, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Dec 11, 2019
Best 55-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 (December 2019): iFFALCON 55K31, Mi TV 4X Pro and more

Smart TV

Best 55-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 (December 2019): iFFALCON 55K31, Mi TV 4X Pro and more

Dec 03, 2019
Samsung India's profit declines 58%, crosses $10-bn income milestone; company's total income rises 20% in FY19

NewsTracker

Samsung India's profit declines 58%, crosses $10-bn income milestone; company's total income rises 20% in FY19

Dec 03, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019