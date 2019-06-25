tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been steadily increasing its portfolio of lifestyle products in India and after announcing a new backpack and a couple of sunglasses over the past couple of months, the company's now launched the Mi Beard Trimmer.

Mi Beard Trimmer: Price and sale

The Mi Beard Trimmer will be available for pre-order for Rs 1,199 starting 12:05 pm today on Mi.com. Unlike Xiaomi phones, the trimmer for men will be available on open sale at Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Homes starting 27 June at 12 noon.

Mi Beard Trimmer: Key features

The elegant and sleek-looking Mi Beard Trimmer comes with two combs and a total of 40 length settings, making it suitable for most kinds of beard style. Xiaomi claims that the blades here are made of stainless steel (like most other trimmers), which means that you won't have to worry about rusty blades over time.

What’s next from the house of Xiaomi India? Let’s join @manukumarjain as he unveils the Mi Beard Trimmer. Let’s get you grooming with this feature-loaded next-gen trimmer. pic.twitter.com/lZeZ8ZbGHV — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 25, 2019

As per the company, a simple 5 minute charge allows for 10 minutes of use, great for a quick trim right before heading out for college or work. The in-box charging cable is something you can't lose but it does let you use any USB adapter to charge the trimmer. In fact, you can also use a power bank to juice up the trimmer.

The Mi Beard Trimmer also features IPX7 certification, meaning that it can withstand submersion in water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes making it fully washable. The trimmer also features an easy-to-use travel lock which makes the Mi Beard Trimmer ideal for travel.