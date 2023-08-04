Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 5G and other products across multiple categories in India

Xiaomi launched a bunch of products across four different categories in India this week including the much hyped global debut of the Redmi 12 5G smartphone in the presence of media, their partners, fans and probably a bunch of huskies or wolves given the frequent audible howls. The other products include the Redmi 12 (4G variant), X lineup of smart TVs, Redmi Watch 3 Active fitness watch and SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 neckband.

Redmi 12/ Redmi 12 5G

Striving to make 5G affordable for masses, Xiaomi released their Redmi 12 5G phone in the sub-Rs 15,000 budget that boasts of some impressive features for its selling price. It is also the first phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, featuring a 4 nm architecture. The built-in X61 modem, claims to deliver swift 5G connections, lower latency, power efficiency and wide coverage.

The Redmi 12 5G features a crystal glass back design that looks quite cool when light refracts off the back, especially the Moonstone Silver variant. The Pastel Blue shade looks pretty neat too. It has a large 6.79-inch Full HD+ AdaptiveSync display that can dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 48 Hz to 90 Hz depending on the content on your screen. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass, while the phone sports an IP53 rating for dust and moisture resistance.

Rear camera department is helmed by a 50MP primary camera, supported by a 2MP depth sensor. You get an 8MP camera up front for selfies and video calls. The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and a 22.5W fast charger is bundled along. The phone runs the latest Android 13 with MIUI 14. The Redmi 12 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage model, Rs 13,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage and Rs 15,499 for the 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage variant.

The Redmi 12 (4G variant) retains most of the goodness of its 5G variant barring the processor. It gets a modest Mediatek Helio G88 chip and skips the 256 GB storage variant too. But interestingly, it does boast of an 8MP ultra-wide camera that is missing on its more expensive sibling. You get two variants of this phone with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. They are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 respectively. The Redmi 12 series phones are available starting today.

Redmi Watch 3 Active

Personally speaking, this was the most interesting release of the bunch for me, given that it is swim-proof; a rare occurrence under 3K in India. The Redmi Watch 3 Active, the latest addition to Xiaomi’s wearable category, offers hands-free calling and is compatible with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity and enhanced calling experience. It sports a premium metallic finish and flexible straps that feel comfortable around the wrist.

It has a large 1.83-inch high-res display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and 60 Hz refresh rate. The display seemed bright and fluid during my brief interaction with it. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Watch 3 Active charges fully in just 100 minutes, and provides up to 12 days of battery life. It offers a wide variety of customisation options with a selection of over 200 watch faces and 50+ widgets to choose from.

The watch features close to 100 sports modes and a 5ATM rating that makes it waterproof up to 50 metres. It also comes with 24×7 health monitoring that includes heart rate, SPO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and a stress calculator. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking. The monitoring details can be viewed on the Watch display with limited reliance on the companion app.

Another interesting feature is SOS, wherein users can triple-press the function button to make emergency calls to their selected contacts. The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes in two colours – Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black, and can be purchased for 2,999 on Mi.com and Xiaomi Retail. For those interested, the Olive Green strap worth Rs 499 will be available for just Rs 99 exclusively on Mi.com till 16th August.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 neckband is Xiaomi’s first Made in India wireless audio device, made locally by Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL). It hosts 9.2 mm dynamic drivers, dual-mic ENC for calls and provides up to 16 hours of battery backup. It also supports quick charging, with just 10 minutes of charge through its USB-C port providing you with over 2 hours of playtime.

Weighing roughly 22 grams, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 is lightweight and comfortable for prolonged use. This wireless neckband is IPX5 splash resistant and offers the convenience of multipoint pairing to connect to multiple devices; the latter is a rare feature in this price bracket. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available for purchase now.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

Last but not least, the company also unveiled the latest range of Xiaomi X Series Smart TVs. Xiaomi has reintroduced the 65-inch variant to the X Series lineup after 4 years, along with the 55”, 50” and 43” size variants. Powered by Google TV and PatchWall+, the TVs personalise content for users based on their own viewing preferences. All the models boast of 4K resolution and support for 10-bit colour and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series offers updated connectivity options like three HDMI v2.1 ports supporting e-ARC and ALLM, 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port. The series is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip that supports Dual Band Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO) and Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity with all audio devices. The sleek and minimalistic remote still does not have a dedicated Mute button.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series pricing starts at Rs 28,999 for the 43-inch variant and goes all the way up to Rs 61,999 for the 65-inch model. The 50 and 55-inch variants can be purchased for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. Introductory and specific bank offers are available on all models. The 65-inch variant will be available from the 5th of August, while the rest go on sale today.