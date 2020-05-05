Tuesday, May 05, 2020Back to
Xiaomi launches new Mi Commerce platform to let users check availability of products at offline stores near them

Xiaomi has also resumed the sale of its products in the green and orange zones of the country.


tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2020 18:41:22 IST

Xiaomi has introduced a new platform in India called Mi Commerce which the company calls, "product discovery platform". With this platform, customers will be able to search for the products online that are available at offline retail stores near them. It will show Xioami products as per stocks available in stores around them.

Customers can also drop a WhatsApp text message on 88 6182 6286 to know about the availability of products in the retail stores near them.

(Also read: Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures)

Representational image: Reuters

They can also login on to this website and enter their location so that the browser can show the availability of Xioami products accordingly. Mi browser will help you connect with your nearest retail store. You can express your interest and the concerned store will call and confirm the order along with the delivery time.

Xiaomi says that the payment will be done on delivery while taking all the hygienic measures. The company also adds that social distancing will also be observed in the stores by regulating the number of users.

Xiaomi has also resumed the sale of its products as the Ministry of Home Affairs has now allowed the delivery of non-essential items in green and orange zones of the country.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


