After a teaser, Xiaomi announced the Mi Router 4C in India. Priced at Rs 999, the wireless router is available in only white and it can be bought on Mi.com.

The 4C was launched in China back in July 2019. Xiaomi made the announcement on its Twitter account. It’s powered by the MediaTek MT7628N processor with 64 MB of DDR2 RAM and 16 MB of Flash storage. With support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 protocol, it offers up to 300 Mbps speeds via its four “high-performance” antennae.

It comes with support for the Mi Wi-Fi app that packs features including bandwidth optimisation that will let users tweak around the bandwidth as required. Parental controls are also present in the app that can be used to filter out harmful and malicious websites from children.

The Mi Wi-Fi will list all the connected devices to the wireless router. Xiaomi claims that up to 64 devices can be connected to the router.

The Mi Router 4C will be sold on Mi.com at Rs 999 with estimated delivery of up to three days. Buyers can opt for a one-day delivery by paying an extra fee of Rs 49.

