Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches Mi Router 4C with four omni-directional antennae in India at Rs 999

The Mi Router 4C supports up to 300 Mbps speeds over the 2.4 GHz band and connects with up to 64 devices.


tech2 News StaffJan 21, 2020 17:28:24 IST

After a teaser, Xiaomi announced the Mi Router 4C in India. Priced at Rs 999, the wireless router is available in only white and it can be bought on Mi.com.

Xiaomi launches Mi Router 4C with four omni-directional antennae in India at Rs 999

Mi Router 4C supports wireless connections over the 2.4 GHz band with up to 300 Mbps speeds. Image: Mi.com

The 4C was launched in China back in July 2019. Xiaomi made the announcement on its Twitter account. It’s powered by the MediaTek MT7628N processor with 64 MB of DDR2 RAM and 16 MB of Flash storage. With support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 protocol, it offers up to 300 Mbps speeds via its four “high-performance” antennae.

It comes with support for the Mi Wi-Fi app that packs features including bandwidth optimisation that will let users tweak around the bandwidth as required. Parental controls are also present in the app that can be used to filter out harmful and malicious websites from children.

The Mi Wi-Fi will list all the connected devices to the wireless router. Xiaomi claims that up to 64 devices can be connected to the router.

The Mi Router 4C will be sold on Mi.com at Rs 999 with estimated delivery of up to three days. Buyers can opt for a one-day delivery by paying an extra fee of Rs 49.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi India

Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

Jan 15, 2020
Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014
Poco reportedly launching three phones this year; teases cryptic video

Poco

Poco reportedly launching three phones this year; teases cryptic video

Jan 21, 2020
Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro could come with 48 W and 65 W fast charging support respectively

Xiaomi Mi 10

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro could come with 48 W and 65 W fast charging support respectively

Jan 21, 2020
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Mi portable wireless mouse

Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Jan 15, 2020
Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s: Under 10K warriors

Realme 5i

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s: Under 10K warriors

Jan 09, 2020
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family

Honor 9X

Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family

Jan 14, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019