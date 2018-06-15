Xiaomi has updated its Xiaomi Ecosystem product list with few new launches in India. The new products launched in India includes Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Pillow, I-Love-Mi T-shirt and a Mi Band 2 cable/charger. All the products launched are priced under Rs 1,000 and are available on the official website of the company.

I-Love-Mi T-shirt is available in three colours including black, white and gray. The black, gray and white coloured t-shirts are available in sizes including small (S), medium (M), large (L) and extra large (XL). According to Xiaomi, the t-shirt is made up of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex. All the t-shirts are priced at Rs 399.

The next product launched is Mi Travel U-Shaped Pillow which is available at a price tag of Rs 999. It comes in two colour variants of Mixed Beige and Mixed Gray. According to the Xiaomi the pillow is made Indian cotton, natural latex and a fastener imported from Japan.

The Mi Rollerball Pen launched by Xiaomi is priced at Rs 179 and is available in white and black colours. The pen comes with Japanese quick-dry black ink, 9.5 mm grip for comfort and 120 degree retractable twist. The refills of the pen can be purchased separately.

The Mi Band 2 charger launched is priced at Rs 129. Digital wallet app Freecharge is offering a discount of up to Rs 100 (10 percent) on the purchase of the product.