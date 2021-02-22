Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Mi Neckband Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 1,799, Rs 2,499 respectively

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speakers come with 13 hours of battery life, Type-C port and built-in mic.


tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 15:07:02 IST

Xiaomi launched two new products – Mi Neckband Earphones Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speakers –  in India today at the Mi Sound Unveil event. The highlight of Mi Neckbank Earphones Pro includes its support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The neckband also comes with 20 hours of battery life and an IPX4 rating for water resistance. On the other hand, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speakers come with 13 hours of battery life, Type-C port and built-in mic. This Bluetooth speaker had already debuted globally last year.

Mi Neckband Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth speakers pricing, availability

The Mi Neckband Pro is priced at Rs 1,799 in India and will be available in black and purple colour options.

Mi Neckband Earphones Pro

Mi Neckband Earphones Pro

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker will cost you Rs 2,499. It will come in blue and black colour options.

Both the newly launched devices are now available for purchase on Mi.com.

Mi Neckband Earphones Pro specifications

The neckband earphones come with  IPX5 splash and sweatproof rating and Dual Noise Cancellation that includes ANC and ENC. They house a 10 mm dynamic driver and offer 125ms low Latency audio for a delay-free audio experience. The Mi Neckband Earphones Pro lowers the noise spectrum to 25db to give noise-free audio quality. According to the company, the neckband also detects the direction of speech and accordingly suppresses the environmental noise by 90 percent. It offers up to 20 hours of battery on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and voice assistant as well.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker specifications

The speaker comes with twin 8W Full Range drivers and a 2,600 mAh battery that offers up to 13 hours of playback time. It also comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker

Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker

According to the company, the speaker can survive even when it is immersed underwater for 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1 meter. The speaker also comes with built-in mic for calls and for voice assistant.

