Xiaomi has unveiled Mi Electric Toothbrush in the Indian market today.

The toothbrush comes with 30-day battery life, and is priced at Rs 549. It will sell via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform.

The electric toothbrush comes in just one white colour option.

Mi fans, introducing the all new Mi Electric Toothbrush T100. - Ultra-soft bristles

- IPX7 waterproof

- 30 day battery life

- Dual pro-brush modes with equiclean auto timer

- Low-noise design Special crowdfunding price: ₹549

Know more - https://t.co/eFFwOJ3iaq pic.twitter.com/61NrZKqHyH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 9, 2020

Mi Electric Toothbrush pricing, availability

The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 549 in India. As per the company's crowdfunding website, Mi Electric toothbrush will start shipping on 15 July. The website lists an additional cost of Rs 50 for shipping.

Do note, because the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is available via Mi Crowdfunding only, you will have to pre-order the product by making the payment before the scheduled date of availability. You can check anytime if the number of target buyers have reached or not; if yes, you will get the unit on decided sale date. If the target buyers (2500 in this case) is not reached, your money will be refunded.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 specifications

According to the company, the T100 is powered by a customised high-frequency motor that produces 18,000 vibrations per minute that help in effectively removing the bacterias, food particles and stain. Xiaomi claims that the bristles of this toothbrush are 93 percent thinner than the normal nylon toothbrush bristles.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 comes with dual-pro brush modes for your preferential pace. EquiClean Auto-timer goes off after 2 minutes and pausing after 30 seconds, reminding you to switch sides.

As for the battery, it comes with 30-day battery life. The toothbrush comes with an IPX7 waterproof design and wighs just 46 grams.