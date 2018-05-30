Xiaomi has launched Mi Bluetooth Headset in China. The new product has been listed on the official website and will go on sale at 12:00 pm on 1 June. Registrations for the product are open on the Mi Mall. The Bluetooth headset is priced at CNY 299 (approx. Rs 3,150) in China. There is no official announcement on whether the Bluetooth headset coming to India anytime soon.

The headband of the Bluetooth headset is made up of silicon whereas ear cover is made up of PU material and comes with a thick sponge that surrounds the ears. The headphone weights 235 g and comes with large 40 mm dynamic drivers. It features Bluetooth 4.1 and comes with 400 mAh battery which can keep the headphones running for 10 hours.

A USB port has been put on the other side of the headphone to charge the device. It can also be folded from its neck to accommodate it in a case. Xiaomi has placed physical buttons on the sides of the headphone to control music playback, answer incoming calls and activate voice assistant and a button at the bottom to control the volume of the headphone.

Other features on the headphone include aptX wireless transmission support, dual mic and call noise reduction.

The headphone can be charged fully in 2.5 hours and is only available in black colour.