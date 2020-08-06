Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with 60-minute battery at a price of Rs 999

The company claims that Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with self-cleaning stainless steel blades.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2020 16:20:16 IST

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Beard Trimmer 1C in India at a price of Rs 999. The smart trimmer is now available for purchase on Mi.com. The highlight of Mi Beard Trimmer 1C includes its 60-minute battery that can fully charge in 2 hours.

Xiaomi launches Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with 60-minute battery at a price of Rs 999

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C specifications

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with 20 length settings for different kinds of stylings and provides 0.5 mm precision. According to Xiaomi, "The design of the blades is such that the rotary blades slide along the edge of the other blade, thereby sharpening the cutting edge of every rotation." It comes with self-cleaning stainless steel blades.

It can give up to 60 minutes of run time when it is fully charged. Xiaomi claims that it is beard grooming for 2-3 weeks. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 2 hours. The battery status of the trimmer will be indicated by the LED light present on the device.

In the box, you will also get a cleaning brush, trimming comb, a charging cable and a travel pouch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799

Aug 05, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799
Redmi 9 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 4 August, may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 4 August, may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Jul 27, 2020
Mi TV users will now be able to access new Disney Plus Hotstar content two hours before official release

Mi TV and Hotstar Disney+

Mi TV users will now be able to access new Disney Plus Hotstar content two hours before official release

Aug 06, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV stick to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV stick to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 05, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for Google Assistant to launch in India on 5 August

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for Google Assistant to launch in India on 5 August

Jul 29, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launch highlights: Mi TV Stick launched at Rs 2,799, first sale on 7 August

Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launch highlights: Mi TV Stick launched at Rs 2,799, first sale on 7 August

Aug 05, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020