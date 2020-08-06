tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Beard Trimmer 1C in India at a price of Rs 999. The smart trimmer is now available for purchase on Mi.com. The highlight of Mi Beard Trimmer 1C includes its 60-minute battery that can fully charge in 2 hours.

Introducing the all-new #MiBeardTrimmer1C. - 20 length settings

- 0.5mm precision

- Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

- 2 hours charge, 60 min run-time

- Perfect ergonomics Bring #YourSalonAtHome at just ₹999. pic.twitter.com/LHTXAcxl6T — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 6, 2020

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C specifications

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with 20 length settings for different kinds of stylings and provides 0.5 mm precision. According to Xiaomi, "The design of the blades is such that the rotary blades slide along the edge of the other blade, thereby sharpening the cutting edge of every rotation." It comes with self-cleaning stainless steel blades.

It can give up to 60 minutes of run time when it is fully charged. Xiaomi claims that it is beard grooming for 2-3 weeks. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 2 hours. The battery status of the trimmer will be indicated by the LED light present on the device.

In the box, you will also get a cleaning brush, trimming comb, a charging cable and a travel pouch.