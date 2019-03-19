tech2 News Staff

To add to the ever-expanding digital payments ecosystem in India, Xiaomi India has just officially announced its very own Mi Pay app in the country.

Xiaomi had rolled out a Beta version of the Mi Pay app back in December 2018 following approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and has now launched the app for everyone to download.

Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank and PayU and enables mobile transaction similar to how Google Pay goes about it. However, unlike the Google Pay app, Xiaomi claims that Mi Pay will support both UPI and other credit and debit cards.

The #MiPay app lets you enjoy the convenience of paying through multiple options such as UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking. How cool is that! #MiForYou @ICICIBank @NPCI_BHIM @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/SFIZcmb5FN — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2019

Mi Pay will be available for download only on Xiaomi devices and similar to Paytm and Google Pay, Mi Pay also gets a QR code option for quicker peer-to-peer transactions.

#MiPay is deeply integrated into MIUI. You can send money while texting or through contacts app, without needing to switch to the payment app. @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/tSun4gc3Km — Tech2 (@tech2eets) March 19, 2019

Besides money transfer, Mi Pay will also let you pay bills, make DTH recharge, pay water and electricity bills and so on. Mi Pay also allows the scanning of QR codes, including Bharat QR codes, like Paytm. Xiaomi has also registered service providers like Assam Power, BEST Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna, to offer more to MIUI users.

We understand what data security means for you. That’s why all #MiPay data is stored only in India in highly secure servers. #MiForYou @EYnews pic.twitter.com/FL5o1Sow3H — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2019

The Mi Pay app will be available as a payments option on Mi.com as well as on the Mi Store app for download. The app isn't available on the Play Store and it is unlikely that Xiaomi will make the app available on the platform.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.