Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches its digital payments app Mi Pay in India to take on Google Pay, Paytm

Mi Pay will be available for download only on Xiaomi devices unlike other digital payments apps.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 13:52:38 IST

To add to the ever-expanding digital payments ecosystem in India, Xiaomi India has just officially announced its very own Mi Pay app in the country.

Xiaomi had rolled out a Beta version of the Mi Pay app back in December 2018 following approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and has now launched the app for everyone to download.

Xiaomi launches its digital payments app Mi Pay in India to take on Google Pay, Paytm

Xiaomi launched Mi Pay alongside the Redmi Go smartphone today. Image: tech2

Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank and PayU and enables mobile transaction similar to how Google Pay goes about it. However, unlike the Google Pay app, Xiaomi claims that Mi Pay will support both UPI and other credit and debit cards.

Mi Pay will be available for download only on Xiaomi devices and similar to Paytm and Google Pay, Mi Pay also gets a QR code option for quicker peer-to-peer transactions.

Besides money transfer, Mi Pay will also let you pay bills, make DTH recharge, pay water and electricity bills and so on. Mi Pay also allows the scanning of QR codes, including Bharat QR codes, like Paytm. Xiaomi has also registered service providers like Assam Power, BEST Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna, to offer more to MIUI users.

The Mi Pay app will be available as a payments option on Mi.com as well as on the Mi Store app for download. The app isn't available on the Play Store and it is unlikely that Xiaomi will make the app available on the platform.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Mar 06, 2019
Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Google

Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Mar 05, 2019
POCO F1 users get MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update but there's still no 4K 60 fps video

Poco F1

POCO F1 users get MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update but there's still no 4K 60 fps video

Mar 10, 2019
India far away from being less-cash economy, must address security issues, says Nandan Nilekani

NewsTracker

India far away from being less-cash economy, must address security issues, says Nandan Nilekani

Mar 14, 2019
Paytm First subscription model launched at Rs 750 annually: Here's how it works

Paytm

Paytm First subscription model launched at Rs 750 annually: Here's how it works

Mar 06, 2019
Xiaomi to roll out Android Pie for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to roll out Android Pie for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Mar 15, 2019

science

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Marine Life

Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Mar 19, 2019
SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019