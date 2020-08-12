FP Trending

Xiaomi has announced Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition and stated that is the world's first mass-produced transparent TV.

The television with an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display that appears to be suspended in the air is priced at CNY 49,999. It will go on sale in China from 16 August.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to twitter to ask his followers if they want the television with the "incredible futuristic technology" to be showcased in India.

OMG! #MiTVLUX Transparent Edition is the most gorgeous #TV I have ever seen! 📺 😍 Kya bolte ho doston - should we showcase this incredible futuristic technology in India? 😎 RT if you agree that this is the most beautiful TV ever. 🔁#Xiaomi ❤️ #MiTV #From10ToInfinity pic.twitter.com/RXNyRz0Tos — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 11, 2020

According to a Mi blogpost, when the television is turned off it looks like a glass display. The pictures displayed by it seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience.

It has 55-inch transparent OLED panel that features a 1,50,000:1 static contrast ratio and a 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion color combinations. The TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, giving viewers smoother and clearer motion representation.

The futuristic television is equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine and has MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip. The gadget has 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1-ms response time.

Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition also supports AI Master for Audio to detect the type of content being played and choose a fitting audio mode from a list ranging from movies, music, newsfeed, sports. The audio performance of the TV gets a notch higher with Dolby Atmos support.

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition has an aesthetic design that includes a 5.7 mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen and a round base.

The base stand is covered with a millimeter-grade finish that looks like compact discs merging into any surroundings. All the processing units are creatively embedded on the TV's base stand, retaining the compact shape of the screen.