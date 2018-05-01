Xiaomi's hardware ecosystem partners keep churning out products. It has now launched Amazfit smart shoes on its crowdfunding platform Youpin in China. The Amazfit smart shoes come with a tracker which notes the distance travelled, calories burnt and provides other fitness data. The company is yet to launch these smart shoes in India.

According to a report on GizmoChina, Xiaomi has partnered with Huami technologies to bring the smart shoes to the market. Officially called, the Huami Amazfit Antelope Light Outdoor Sports Shoes, they come with a Mijia Smart Core 2 tracker. The tracker can be paired with a Mi Fit app on your smartphone to track the fitness data.

The shoes will start shipping to customers on 17 May.

Another report on PhoneRadar mentions that the fitness tracker which comes with the new Amazfit smart shoes is more accurate than the previous generation of trackers launched with earlier smart shoes.

Xiaomi has two fitness-centric shoes that were launched with two Chinese brands Li-Ning and Mijia. The new Amazfit smart shoes launched in China are priced at CNY 199 (approx. Rs 2,100). The report also mentions that the tracker needs to bought separately and is expected to be available from 30 May.

The shoes come in five colour variants which include Black, Vibrant Orange, Grey, Mint Green and Rose Powder.