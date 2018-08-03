While the Reliance JioPhone has emerged as a clear leader in the Indian mobile handset market with a 27 percent share in the second quarter of 2018, a new feature phone that just launched in China could give it some competition, if it launches in India.

Xiaomi just launched an AI-powered feature phone series called the Qin AI in China. Two phones have been announced as part of the series so far, these include the Qin 1 and Qin 1s and they are not just any regular feature phones. They come with real-time translation support, with services up to 17 international languages. The AI answers all the users questions too.

All the specifications are the same for both the devices expect the feature that the Qin 1 is a 2G only phone, and the Qin 1s has 4G LTE and VOLTE support.

The phones have been listed on the youpin.mi website and the Qin 1 is priced at CNY 199 which is about Rs 1,990, and the Qin 1s is priced at CNY 299, which is about Rs 2,990. They are both available in Black and White colour options and the shippings start from 15 September.

Coming to the specifications, the phones feature a 2.8-inch QVGA display with a 320×240 pixels resolution, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. A 1.3 GHz dual-core ARM Cortex A53 processor powers the devices and they come in a single storage variant – 256 GB RAM with 512 MB internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The Qin AI phones are backed by a 1,480 mAh battery and is runs Android-out-of-the-box, a version of Android called Mocor 5.

Neither of them has any camera on the rear or the front, which the JioPhone does. This could mean that even if the Qin AI enters the Indian market, it might not beat Jio, even though it has all those AI capabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the phones have WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR sensor.