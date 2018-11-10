In the event held in China by Xiaomi on 7 November, a number of new products were seen to be unveiled. Products such as a 65-inch Mi TV 4 and the Mi AirDots Youth Edition earphones, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air and 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite were launched at the event.

The 13.3 Mi Notebook Air is smaller than the 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite in size but is powered by an 8th generation Core i3 processor. The Mi Notebook Air is said to be priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 41,800) and the Mi Notebook Lite is out for CNY 3399 which roughly translates to Rs 35,500. There's no news on whether these products will be launched outside the Chinese market.

According to the report by GizmoChina, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air features an LCD display with Full HD resolution. The laptop is said to have an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio and is said to feature a wide-viewing angle of 170 degrees.

The laptop weighs 1.3 kg and the metal-bodied laptop is said to come with a shielding of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device also supports fingerprint unlocking.

The laptop is said to have the Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed and also comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. To maintain the internal temperature of the device, the chipset is coupled with a dual fan cooling technology with a 2+2 heat pipe.

The device is said to feature a 40 W battery which Xiaomi claims can charge up to 50 percent capacity in 30 minutes. The company also promises a battery life of 9.5 hours on a single charge.

Ports include a USB-C port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm audio jack and has connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1.

The laptop sports a 1-megapixel camera that supports HD video calls and is accompanied by a digital microphone. The laptop also gets AKG tuned custom-made dual speakers which support Dolby Audio.

As per a report by MyDrivers, the Mi Notebook Lite also comes with an 8th generation Core i3 chipset and is equipped with 4 GB DDR4 memory as well as a 128 GB SSD.

It has 1080p display resolution and is said to be 19.9m thick. The Lite also features a dual fan cooling system with a 2+2 heat pipes. The keypad is seen to have some sort of redesign with dedicated keys for the calculator, browser, and scroll lock. For sound, it is equipped with 3W speakers.

The Mi Notebook 15.6-inch is also said to arrive with seven major interfaces which include USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI interface, two USB 3.0, headset jack, three-in-one card reader, to name a few.