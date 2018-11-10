Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 November, 2018 12:31 IST

Xiaomi launches 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air and 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite in China

Xiaomi also launched a 65-inch Mi TV 4 and the Mi AirDots Youth Edition at an event in China.

In the event held in China by Xiaomi on 7 November, a number of new products were seen to be unveiled. Products such as a 65-inch Mi TV 4 and the Mi AirDots Youth Edition earphones, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air and 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite were launched at the event.

The 13.3 Mi Notebook Air is smaller than the 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite in size but is powered by an 8th generation Core i3 processor. The Mi Notebook Air is said to be priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 41,800) and the Mi Notebook Lite is out for CNY 3399 which roughly translates to Rs 35,500. There's no news on whether these products will be launched outside the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mi. Image: Gizmo China

Xiaomi 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air. Image: Gizmo China

According to the report by GizmoChina, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air features an LCD display with Full HD resolution. The laptop is said to have an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio and is said to feature a wide-viewing angle of 170 degrees.

The laptop weighs 1.3 kg and the metal-bodied laptop is said to come with a shielding of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device also supports fingerprint unlocking.

The laptop is said to have the Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed and also comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. To maintain the internal temperature of the device, the chipset is coupled with a dual fan cooling technology with a 2+2 heat pipe.

The device is said to feature a 40 W battery which Xiaomi claims can charge up to 50 percent capacity in 30 minutes. The company also promises a battery life of 9.5 hours on a single charge.

Ports include a USB-C port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm audio jack and has connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1.

The laptop sports a 1-megapixel camera that supports HD video calls and is accompanied by a digital microphone. The laptop also gets AKG tuned custom-made dual speakers which support Dolby Audio.

Xiaomi 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite. Image: My Drivers

Xiaomi 15.6-inch Mi Notebook Lite. Image: My Drivers

As per a report by MyDrivers, the Mi Notebook Lite also comes with an 8th generation Core i3 chipset and is equipped with 4 GB DDR4 memory as well as a 128 GB SSD.

It has 1080p display resolution and is said to be 19.9m thick. The Lite also features a dual fan cooling system with a 2+2 heat pipes. The keypad is seen to have some sort of redesign with dedicated keys for the calculator, browser, and scroll lock. For sound, it is equipped with 3W speakers.

The Mi Notebook 15.6-inch is also said to arrive with seven major interfaces which include USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI interface, two USB 3.0, headset jack, three-in-one card reader, to name a few.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi Notebooks, 65-inch Mi TV 4: Everything to know

Nov 06, 2018

Asus

Asus VivoBook S15, S14 laptops launches from Rs 69,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively

Oct 30, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be the first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8150 SoC

Nov 06, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi makes its UK debut with the flagship Mi 8 Pro, to be sold online and offline

Nov 09, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists all Redmi, Mi smartphones receiving Oreo and Android Pie updates

Oct 28, 2018

MIUI 10 update

MIUI 10 stable update coming to 21 Xiaomi smartphones: See if yours made the list

Nov 08, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018