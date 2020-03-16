Monday, March 16, 2020Back to
Xiaomi launches 10,000 mAh Mi wireless power bank capable of 10 W wireless,18 W wired charging speeds

In addition to a USB Type-A output port, the Mi wireless power bank also features a Type C input port.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2020 17:19:33 IST

Xiaomi today launched its first wireless power bank - 10,000 mAh Mi wireless power bank - in India at a price of Rs 2,499. The newly launched device has a 10,000 mAh capacity and it supports 10W wireless fast charging and 18W wired fast charging.

Mi Wireless power bank pricing, availability

The 10,000 mAh Xiaomi battery bank will cost you Rs 2,499. It is now available for purchase on Mi.com in just one colour option - black .

Mi Wireless powerbank

Mi Wireless power bank specifications

The 10,000 mAh battery bank is Qi-certified and allows two-way fast charging. In addition to a USB Type-A output port, it also features a Type C input port. The power bank supports 10W wireless fast charging and 18W wired charging.  The device can charge smartphones like iPhone XS, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9, Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S10 and so on.

It is made of 12-layer chip protection that protects it from high temperature, voltage, and current. The power bank weighs 230 gm and measures 147.9 x 70.7 x 16.6 mm.

To recall, Xiaomi has also launched Redmi Note 9 series recently. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on its first sale tomorrow (17 March) whereas Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase on 25 March.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


