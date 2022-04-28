FP Staff

Xiaomi announced the OLED Vision 55, the company’s first OLED TV that has been designed for the Indian market. The Oled 55 Vision, features a 55-inch 4K UHD panel, at a resolution of 3840X2160. Although there’s no official word about where Xiaomi has sourced this panel, it looks like it is an LG unit that most companies use at that price point.

The panel used in the television is a 10-bit panel, which covers 98.5 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space, and operates at a fixed 60Hz refresh rate.

The television supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. It also supports Dolby’s Vision IQ which automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to match the ambient light present in a viewing room. The TV also comes with an IMAX enhanced certification which means consuming video content on this TV should be an awesome experience.

As for audio, you get a system of 8-driver 30W speakers, with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS X surround sound.

Powering the TV is a MediaTek 9617 SoC with four Cortex A73 CPU cores and a Mali G52 MC1 GPU. It also features 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage. The OLED Vision 55 runs on Android TV 11, with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI which allows users to access content from 30 different providers.

You also get 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, an ethernet port, a composite in, optical out and a headphone jack. It also has dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. One of the HDMI ports also supports eARC. Users also get far-field microphones that will allow users to use Google Assistant or interact with other smart home devices.

Do keep in mind that although the HDMI ports have been labelled as HDMI 2.1, they have the bandwidth of HDMI 2.0 ports. Xiaomi gets to advertise them as 2.1 because of a few added features. The television supports ALLM or auto low latency mode, which puts the TV in a low-latency mode when it detects a signal from a gaming console. This feature alone allows HDMI 2.0 to be advertised as HDMI 2.1

The Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 goes on sale on the 19th of May 2022 and will be available for Rs 89,999.