Sunday, January 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi is working on a new Android One smartphone, possibly the Mi A3

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Android One based Mi A3 sometime in July 2019.

tech2 News Staff Jan 04, 2019 21:45 PM IST

Xiaomi has been known to launch at least one smartphone under Google's Android One program each year and having launched the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in the summer of 2018, the company has now reportedly begun work on the Mi A3 for 2019.

The Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

The Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

According to a report by XDADevelopers, Xiaomi's Mi A line of Android One smartphones may be joined by a new model, judging by its codename. A developer who goes by the name of 'franztesca' happened to stumble upon a Xiaomi device with the code-name “orchid_sprout” while running through the newest Android Pie-based MIUI 10 firmware on a Mi 8 unit.

The report notes that the '_sprout' suffix in the codename has been used in almost every Android One device certified by Google and is also found in the codenames of Xiaomi's existing Android One smartphones — tissot_sprout, jasmine_sprout, and daisy_sprout for the Mi A1, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite respectively.

While that leaves us with little doubt that Xiaomi has begun work on the Mi A3, as far as leaked specifications or renders go, there is little known about the phone so far. Given Xiaomi's usual launch cycle, we should expect to see the Mi A3 launch in July.

That date is a while away but at least we now know that Xiaomi will continue to offer at least one smartphone under the Android One program.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale kicks off on Amazon with offers on Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Dec 26, 2018

Xiaomi Mint

Xiaomi's lightweight Mint browser is now available for Android smartphones

Dec 24, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch expected to launch in China at 11.30 am today

Dec 24, 2018

Motorola

Motorola P40 image renders shows off 6.2-inch display, punched-hole surface

Dec 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to reportedly build a three-panel smartphone which folds backward

Jan 04, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch Mi MIX 4, Mi 9 with triple-rear camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC: Report

Dec 29, 2018

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019