Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 09:22 IST

Xiaomi is the most preferred brand in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment in India

One in three Indian are planning to purchase a phone in that range, Xiaomi being the most preferred.

One in three Indian users are planning to purchase their next mobile phone in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price range, a new survey said on 29 October, adding that Xiaomi is the most preferred brand for consumers' next purchase in this segment.

While two in three users are planning to buy a mid or high-end phone in India, four in five users are satisfied with their current smartphones, said "Consumer Lens", a global research programme by Counterpoint Research.

"Mobile phone users in India are becoming more sophisticated as many of them are on their second or third smartphone. We have seen advanced features diffusing through the mid-tier segment faster than ever before and users are finding these features attractive enough to upgrade," said Pavel Naiya, senior analyst, Consumer Lens.

Xiaomi Logo

Xiaomi Logo

It took less than six months for some of the key flagship features of 2018 to reach the mid-tier market.

"This is likely the reason that one in three respondents in our survey are planning to spend Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 on their next smartphone purchase," Naiya added.

OnePlus is the preferred brand in the fast-growing Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 segment, where consumers are looking for premium experiences at affordable price-points.

"There is strong competition to acquire mature smartphone users and we see original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) becoming more aggressive and offering a stronger value proposition in these two important price segments," said associate director Tarun Pathak.

While Xiaomi remains the most preferred brand, Samsung is the second-most preferred brand.

OnePlus is ahead of some of the leading smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple and Honor as the next preferred brand.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

AI

Three out of five smartphones by 2020 will have AI capabilities says report

Oct 24, 2018

smartphone market

Xiaomi continues to lead phone shipments in India with 27% share: Counterpoint

Oct 23, 2018

electronics manufacturing

Smartphone makers becoming the bright spot for electronics manufacturing in India

Oct 25, 2018

Honor 8X

Honor 8x review: Big display, bold design and flashy camera come together

Oct 26, 2018

Partnered

Honor 8X vs. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The battle for the mid-range territory rages on

Oct 23, 2018

Vivo Z3

Vivo Z3 announced with Snapdragon 710, water-drop notch, starting at CNY 1,598

Oct 18, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018

Ecology

Ecologically-important Hawaiian island wiped out by devastating tropical hurricane

Oct 29, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018