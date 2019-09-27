Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi is reportedly developing the Mi Watch based on Google’s Wear OS

Google’s latest Wear OS app update mentions ‘Mi Wear’ in its code indicating a new Xiaomi wearable.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 11:24:06 IST

After launching the Mi Band 4 (Review), Xiaomi could be preparing to announce another product into its fitness lineup. The company is reportedly working on a smartwatch that could be based on Google’s smartwatch OS called Wear OS.

Xiaomi is reportedly developing the Mi Watch based on Google’s Wear OS

Xiaomi's latest product could be a smartwatch called 'Mi Watch' based on the Wear OS. Image: Reuters.

9to5Google took a closer look at the Wear OS application (version 2.28) that launched recently and came across a new field that mentions “Mi Wear”. Currently, there’s only the ‘Mi Fit’ app on Google’s Play Store and the ‘Mi Health’ app on its own app store. Since the ‘Mi Wear’ isn’t present in any form in Xiaomi’s portfolio, it could be an upcoming product that the company is working on.

The “Mi Wear” tag appeared during the report’s initial analysis. However, it says that a new tag called “Mi Watch” showed up in the tag. This could be the official name of Xiaomi’s new smartwatch under the Mi branding but nothing can be confirmed yet. And it could be running on Google's Wear OS.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 4 fitness tracker at Rs 2,299 that now sports an OLED screen with several other feature updates. It's available

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Android 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Redmi 3s, OnePlus 2 and more receive Android 10 custom ROM support

Sep 24, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Redmi 3s, OnePlus 2 and more receive Android 10 custom ROM support
Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno2 Z to Honor View 20: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Sept 2019)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno2 Z to Honor View 20: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Sept 2019)

Sep 24, 2019
Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

Sep 21, 2019
Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Sep 13, 2019
Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain teases photo of Redmi 8A; confirms USB Type C and fast charging support

Redmi 8A

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain teases photo of Redmi 8A; confirms USB Type C and fast charging support

Sep 23, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019