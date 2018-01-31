Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
﻿Xiaomi is planning to launch a new camera-based product on 1 February

Xiaomi has not announced any details about that the product could be but the teasers on Weibo hint that it will be a camera-based product.


tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 15:43:22 IST

Chinese giant Xiaomi has started dropping hints on social media about a potential camera-centric device on 1 February.

Image: Xiaomi

The teaser posted by the company adds that the company is planning to launch its 153rd crowd-funded project on its Mi Home.

Xiaomi has not announced any details about that the product could be but the teasers on Chinese social media website Weibo and elsewhere hint that it will be a camera-based product. According to a report by GizmoChina, the teaser comes with text that translates to “human eye” and “120 frames/second” on the poster. The poster shows a close-up of a face in the dark where a light source is focusing its light on his eyes. The posts on Weibo also add “photos” and “AR” words in addition to "AR technology”, “mobile phone” and “video”. The poster also has the text which says that the event will start at 10 am on 1 February.

Xiaomi Mi Home 153rd teaser poster

The report speculates that the device could be something like a portable printer which uses AR to embed videos in printed photos. It goes on to add that once users point their smartphone at the printed photo, the smartphone plays a short video of the events that lead up to when the photo was taken. This looks highly optimistic and cool at the same time but the actual details are not known at the time of writing.

