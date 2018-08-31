Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 13:26 IST

Xiaomi is migrating data of Indian users to local servers within the country

Xiaomi is moving its cloud data to Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure in India.

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has announced that it is migrating data of its Indian users to Cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure that have infrastructure in the country.

"At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our Cloud services to India for all local data needs," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone player said all the existing data would be migrated by the end of this year.

Xiaomi logos. Reuters

Xiaomi logos. Reuters

All new Indian users' data since July 1 is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ would be migrated to servers in the country by mid-September 2018, Xiaomi said.

Prior to this, the Indian users' data across Xiaomi's platforms were stored in AWS servers in Singapore and the United States.

"I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds," Jain added.

The data migration would cover all Indian users' data across Xiaomi's e-commerce platform (www.mi.com/in/), Mi Community (in.c.mi.com), Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV.

Last year, Xiaomi had said it was open to moving its servers in the country after the government directed as many as 21 smartphone manufacturers (most of them from China) to outline the procedures adopted by them to ensure the privacy of their users data.

Smartphone companies typically do not store data on their own servers but instead lease space on third party Cloud service providers such as Google, AWS and Microsoft.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi to launch Poco F1 on 22 Aug on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Aug 19, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 spotted in 8 GB RAM variant on Geekbench ahead of launch

Aug 21, 2018

heart disease

Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals launch AI model to predict heart disease risk

Aug 17, 2018

Pesky calls

Tech Mahindra and Microsoft collaborate to end unsolicited commercial calls

Aug 27, 2018

Xiaomi

A new Xiaomi device shows up on FCC, could be the Redmi Note 6 or Note 6 Pro

Aug 23, 2018

Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android 8.1 Oreo update starts to roll out to all users

Aug 29, 2018

science

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018