Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has announced that it is migrating data of its Indian users to Cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure that have infrastructure in the country.

"At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our Cloud services to India for all local data needs," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone player said all the existing data would be migrated by the end of this year.

All new Indian users' data since July 1 is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ would be migrated to servers in the country by mid-September 2018, Xiaomi said.

Prior to this, the Indian users' data across Xiaomi's platforms were stored in AWS servers in Singapore and the United States.

"I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds," Jain added.

The data migration would cover all Indian users' data across Xiaomi's e-commerce platform (www.mi.com/in/), Mi Community (in.c.mi.com), Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV.

Last year, Xiaomi had said it was open to moving its servers in the country after the government directed as many as 21 smartphone manufacturers (most of them from China) to outline the procedures adopted by them to ensure the privacy of their users data.

Smartphone companies typically do not store data on their own servers but instead lease space on third party Cloud service providers such as Google, AWS and Microsoft.