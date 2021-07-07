FP Trending

Under its popular brands Mi and Redmi, Xiaomi may bring new laptops to India soon as per the latest rumours. Aiming to expand its tech portfolio, the company entered the laptop category in 2020 and has various laptop models currently available in the country under its Mi lineup.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter has claimed that “Xiaomi will be launching new Mi Laptops/Notebooks soon in India”. However, he hasn't mentioned any fixed date of the launch. Agarwal added that Redmi has a launch lined up for this month where the new Laptops/Notebooks might be introduced. But, there’s no official announcement from the company’s side yet.

Seems like Xiaomi will be launching new Mi Laptops/Notebooks soon in India! Redmi also has a launch lined up for this month. Excited for any? #Xiaomi #Mi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 5, 2021

Xiaomi might launch the RedmiBook models in India with either the latest Intel or AMD CPUs. Reportedly, the company may also refresh its current Mi Notebook offerings for the Indian market with updated internal hardware. Users can expect more information regarding the rumoured laptops/notebooks in the coming weeks.

However, if Agarwal's claims turn out to be true, then the new range of laptops would be the first lineup from Redmi to come to India as RedmiBook laptops have been available in China for some time now.

Till now, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 IC, and Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in the Indian market. In China, the company recently launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that features the latest 11th-generation Intel CPUs and the latest GPU from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series.

The tech giant also launched the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models in February this year. These laptops are backed by 11th-Gen Intel processors.