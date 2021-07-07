Wednesday, July 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi is likely to launch new Mi, Redmi laptop models in India: Report

Xiaomi might launch the RedmiBook models in India with either the latest Intel or AMD CPUs.


FP TrendingJul 07, 2021 17:02:28 IST

Under its popular brands Mi and Redmi, Xiaomi may bring new laptops to India soon as per the latest rumours. Aiming to expand its tech portfolio, the company entered the laptop category in 2020 and has various laptop models currently available in the country under its Mi lineup.

Mi Notebook 14

Mi Notebook 14

Tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter has claimed that “Xiaomi will be launching new Mi Laptops/Notebooks soon in India”. However, he hasn't mentioned any fixed date of the launch. Agarwal added that Redmi has a launch lined up for this month where the new Laptops/Notebooks might be introduced. But, there’s no official announcement from the company’s side yet.

Xiaomi might launch the RedmiBook models in India with either the latest Intel or AMD CPUs. Reportedly, the company may also refresh its current Mi Notebook offerings for the Indian market with updated internal hardware. Users can expect more information regarding the rumoured laptops/notebooks in the coming weeks.

However, if Agarwal's claims turn out to be true, then the new range of laptops would be the first lineup from Redmi to come to India as RedmiBook laptops have been available in China for some time now.

Till now, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 IC, and Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in the Indian market. In China, the company recently launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that features the latest 11th-generation Intel CPUs and the latest GPU from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series.

The tech giant also launched the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models in February this year. These laptops are backed by 11th-Gen Intel processors.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi TV Webcam

Xiaomi Mi TV webcam with support for 1080p videos launched in India at Rs 1,999

Jun 25, 2021
Xiaomi Mi TV webcam with support for 1080p videos launched in India at Rs 1,999

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021