Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

The firm is headquartered in Shanghai and has research and development centres at home.

ReutersJul 16, 2019 16:01:13 IST

China’s Xiaomi Corp has taken a stake of roughly 6 percent in compatriot chip designer VeriSilicon Holdings Co Ltd, as the smartphone maker revamps its years-long pursuit of success in semiconductors which it sees as central to driving innovation.

Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

A man walks past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 7, 2018. Image: Reuters.

The investment comes as the government identifies chips as one of several sectors in which it wants the country to become more self-reliant under its “Made in China 2025” initiative.

In a filing to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published online on Thursday, VeriSilicon revealed a fund run by Xiaomi became its second-largest external shareholder in June.

Xiaomi Corp confirmed the investment to Reuters. None of the companies disclosed their monetary value.

VeriSilicon’s biggest external shareholder is the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, a centralised, national-level fund for the domestic semiconductor industry, popularly known as “The Big Fund”.

The firm is headquartered in Shanghai and has research and development centres at home and in the United States. It typically works as a contractor to other chip companies, helping them complete additional parts of semiconductor design.

Chips away

Xiaomi grew rapidly since releasing its first smartphone at the beginning of the decade, becoming the fourth-biggest seller worldwide in the first quarter of this year, showed the latest data from researcher IDC. However, it has had less success in chips.

The company launched a semiconductor division in 2014 and three years later announced its first system-on-a-chip, the Surge S1. The chip featured in Xiaomi’s Mi 5C smartphone but was not rolled out more widely.

After that, there were no major chip announcements until April when an internal memo stated that Xiaomi would spin off part of its chip division into a subsidiary called Big Fish focused on making chips for internet-of-things devices.

Xiaomi is not alone in its chip ambitions. Huawei’s chip-making HiSilicon subsidiary makes Kirin processors for its own smartphones, which experts said are roughly competitive with top-of-the-line chips from U.S. leader Qualcomm Inc.

In the broader tech sphere, e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last year bought Chinese chipmaker C-Sky. Its chief technology officer later said the firm will unveil its first artificial intelligence chip in the second half of 2019.

Adding impetus to such initiatives is a trade war with the United States involving import tariffs imposed on technology goods and services, while a U.S. ban on supplying Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd due to national security concerns has also disrupted the industry.

Xiaomi is set to announce quarterly earnings results in the second half of August, marking the firm’s first reporting period one full year after it listed in Hong Kong. In that time, the smartphone vendor’s market value has fallen from $54 billion upon listing to its current HK$245.5 billion ($31.40 billion).

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Jul 04, 2019
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager
Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Jul 03, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Jul 12, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Max 4 could come with a camera better than Samsung's 64 MP ISOCELL

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 could come with a camera better than Samsung's 64 MP ISOCELL

Jul 07, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain on 17 July followed by event in Poland on 25 July

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain on 17 July followed by event in Poland on 25 July

Jul 15, 2019
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro available on open sale

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro available on open sale

Jul 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019