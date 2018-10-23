Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 13:38 IST

Xiaomi introduces Yeelight smart lighting solutions in India starting at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi has introduced four Yeelight products: two smart bulbs, a light strip and a smart lamp.

Xiaomi's smart lighting solutions maker Yeelight on 22 October announced its foray into the Indian market. The company has introduced four products: two smart bulbs, a light strip and a smart lamp.

The products are available exclusively on Amazon and later, they will also be available at retail outlets and experiential zones of major metro cities.

Xiaomi Yeelight. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Yeelight bulb. Image: Xiaomi

The Yeelight smart LED bulb will be available in two variants, one in colour and the other in tunable white. The bulbs will be Wi-Fi enabled. You can programme the bulbs to turn on and off at your choice of time.

In terms of pricing, the tunable white version will be available on Amazon for Rs 2,499. The offline price will be different: Rs 2,799. The colour bulb, on the other hand, will be up for Rs 2,799 for Amazon India, Rs 2,999 offline.

The next product is the Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus, which is as long as 10 meters and comes equipped with 16 million colours. This can also be programmed and is priced at Rs 3,999 on Amazon and Rs 4,399 offline

The last product is the Xiaomi Yeelight Candela Lamp, a candle-like smart lamp, which is powered by a 2100 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 4,999 on Amazon, and Rs 5,999 offline.

Xiaomi Yeelight. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Yeelight bulb. Image: Xiaomi

Commenting on the development, Yeelight Founder and CEO Eric Jiang said, "With the smart lighting industry in India facing the upward growth trajectory, we are extremely excited to foray into the Indian markets."

The company would focus smart light segment with quality products at value plus price points, he added.

Yeelight products will be imported and distributed in India by its partner PR Innovations.

Incubated by SOSVenture, Yeelight became a part of Xiaomi ecosystem in 2014.

Under the brand of both Xiaomi and Yeelight, the company has shipped millions of connected lighting products to over 100 countries.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

