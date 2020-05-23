Saturday, May 23, 2020Back to
Xiaomi introduces 'Collections' feature on Mi TV in India, offers curated movies and TV series on PatchWall

FP TrendingMay 23, 2020 17:42:13 IST

Xiaomi has rolled out a new feature for its Mi TV in India which will provide users curated movies and TV series. The feature named Collections has been introduced as a part of Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface.

Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead at Xiaomi Technology, tweeted about the development. “Launched Collections on PatchWall! One place to check out the best curated movies across Genres, Actors, etc,” Nilakantan wrote in his post.

Mi TV users can see Collections right below Recently Added section. The feature has options like Binge List, Movie Crushes and Retro Movies, among others.

Xiaomi has not yet made it clear if Collections will be offered on all Mi TV devices with PatchWall or is being provided to just those TVs which have PatchWall 3.0.

The Chinese company recently introduced Sony LIV and Kids Mode to its PatchWall interface. Kids mode offers features like parental lock, safe universal search, free educational content, smart curation and pop-out banner collection.

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi had announced that it would be rolling out PatchWall 3.0 for its 55-inch Mi TV 4. The PatchWall 3.0 will be available for Mi TV 4 55 inches in addition to more than 16 content partners. Some users started receiving update on May 19.

