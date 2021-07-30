tech2 News Staff

India's smartphone market has witnessed its highest ever shipments, with over 33 million units in the first half of 2021, reported Counterpoint Research. The report further reveals that it grew by 82 percent year-on-year. In the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi has managed to ship most smartphone units in India with a market share of 28 percent. This was the brand's "highest-ever ASP (average selling price) in a single quarter" as Mi 11 series performed well in this quarter.

As per the report, Xiaomi was followed by Samsung with an 18 percent share. Samsung Galaxy M-series and F-series contributed to 66 percent of the shipments in this quarter. The third position was bagged by Vivo with 15 percent of the market share. The report reveals that Vivo V21 series and the iQoo 7 series were the major drivers for the brand in Q2 2021.

Chinese smartphone brand, Realme, became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphones in India. Going by the report, "Realme led the market in 5G smartphone shipments, capturing more than 22 percent share."

During this quarter, Apple leads the ultra-premium segment with more than 49 percent share. As per the report, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series were star performers in Q2 2021. On the other hand, OnePlus captured the premium segment with a 34 percent share. As OnePlus reported 200 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 2021, the OnePlus 9 series was the driving factor for the brand.

As per the report, Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said, “Smartphone shipments witnessed low volumes during April and May. However, the market saw a pent-up demand in June as restrictions were lifted and stores started to reopen. Offline-centric brands were more affected during April and May as consumers were preferring online channels for purchases. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme were able to maintain high volumes leveraging their better online reach. Due to the multiple use-cases and functionalities, the smartphone has become an integral part of daily life and a necessity. The pent-up demand witnessed in June is a testament to that.”