Expanding its plans to make deeper inroads into the highly competitive Indian TV market, Xiaomi on 23 July announced to appoint Eshwar Chandrasekaran, former head of online business, Lenovo-Motorola, to lead its Mi TV business in the country.

"Excited that Eshwar has joined @XiaomiIndia! He will be leading our #MiTV business," Manu Jain, vice president, Xiaomi, and managing director, Xiaomi India, tweeted.

Excited that Eshwar (@Hewars13) has joined @XiaomiIndia! He will be leading our #MiTV business. Eshwar was heading online sales for Lenovo+Motorola, prior to joining #Xiaomi. Thanks to Sir Raghu (@RaghuReddy505) & entire TV team, our TV business is off to a wonderful start! 😇 pic.twitter.com/SS9mSBqARv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 23, 2018

"Eshwar was heading online sales for Lenovo+Motorola, prior to joining #Xiaomi," Jain added.

Earlier in March, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models, less than a month after it debuted in India with its 55-inch Mi TV 4.

Mi LED TV 4A (43-inch variant) was priced at Rs 22,999 while Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch variant cost Rs 13,999.

"Both the variants feature the company's own 'PatchWall system' that has been redesigned for India and brings together over 15 different content partners across 12 Indic languages, thus resulting in a rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India", the company had said in a statement.

Mi LED TV 4A (32-inch) comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.

Earlier this month, Eros International announced its over-the-top entertainment platform Eros Now has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Xiaomi for its smart Mi LED TVs.

Eros Now will be available within "Patchwall" on all Mi TVs in India, giving users access to over 11,000 Bollywood and regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals.