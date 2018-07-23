Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 23 July, 2018 20:41 IST

Xiaomi hires former Lenovo-Motorola executive to lead Mi TV business in India

Xiaomi India appointed Eshwar Chandrasekaran, the former head of online business, Lenovo-Motorola.

Expanding its plans to make deeper inroads into the highly competitive Indian TV market, Xiaomi on 23 July announced to appoint Eshwar Chandrasekaran, former head of online business, Lenovo-Motorola, to lead its Mi TV business in the country.

"Excited that Eshwar has joined @XiaomiIndia! He will be leading our #MiTV business," Manu Jain, vice president, Xiaomi, and managing director, Xiaomi India, tweeted.

"Eshwar was heading online sales for Lenovo+Motorola, prior to joining #Xiaomi," Jain added.

Earlier in March, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models, less than a month after it debuted in India with its 55-inch Mi TV 4.

Mi LED TV 4A (43-inch variant) was priced at Rs 22,999 while Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch variant cost Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch. mi.com

"Both the variants feature the company's own 'PatchWall system' that has been redesigned for India and brings together over 15 different content partners across 12 Indic languages, thus resulting in a rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India", the company had said in a statement.

Mi LED TV 4A (32-inch) comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.

Earlier this month, Eros International announced its over-the-top entertainment platform Eros Now has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Xiaomi for its smart Mi LED TVs.

Eros Now will be available within "Patchwall" on all Mi TVs in India, giving users access to over 11,000 Bollywood and regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals.

