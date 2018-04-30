After failing for weeks on end to meet the demands for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and its range of TVs in India, Xiaomi today announced a Rs 1,000 price hike for the base variant of the Note 5 Pro, bringing it to Rs 14,999, and a Rs 5,000 hike for the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4, bringing that one to Rs 44,999 in India.

Xiaomi claims that because of the rampant demand for these products, the company is unable to manufacture as many PCBAs locally as it would like to. The Chinese phone maker in a community forum post stated that they have been forced to import a significant number of PCBAs, and hence the price hike.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage which was launched at Rs 13,999 will now begin at Rs 14,999 while the 6 GB RAM variant still retails for Rs 16,999. The 55-inch Mi TV 4, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 39,990 and will now retail at Rs 44,999 across Xiaomi's online and offline retail outlets. Those who had pre-booked the phone, however, will be receiving their devices at the phone's original price.

At the time of writing this report, Tech2 can confirm that the new prices have begun reflecting on Xiaomi's online e-commerce website Mi.com.

While the hike in case of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is not considerable, Xiaomi fans are very unhappy with the way Xiaomi has dealt with the problem of meeting demand. A number of fans responded to the thread stating that they felt misled and cheated by the company, while others are already looking at other competitive options like the new Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Huawei 9 Lite.

For those interested, we have already reviewed the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi LED Smart TV 4. We still feel that both devices offer tremendous value, despite the price hike.