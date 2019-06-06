Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Customers will have to cough up an additional Rs 49 to avail Xiaomi's next day delivery guarantee.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 17:12:59 IST

Xiaomi, a company whose dominance in the online smartphone retail space in India has been long-fuelled by exclusive smartphone sale deals with e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, is now ramping up its own e-commerce operations in the country.

The company, via a post on Twitter, has now announced that the company is expanding its Express Delivery program so buyers in over 150 cities across India can avail guaranteed next day delivery of products ordered through Xiaomi India's e-store.

Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Xiaomi's Express Delivery service was available only in Bengaluru until now. Image: Xiaomi

The company's 'Guaranteed Next Day Delivery' program was earlier limited to Bengaluru. Xiaomi is also tweaking the terms and conditions of the program so more buyers will be able to get their purchased items delivered to their doorstep within a single day.

While the trial phase of the service was free for all users in Bengaluru, the expansion will see Xiaomi charging a nominal price of Rs 49 for buyers opting for Express Delivery.

The order timings to avail the service was earlier between 9 am and 4:30 pm, but Xiaomi revised the timings, asking buyers to make their purchases by 3 pm to avail Express Delivery. Xiaomi mentions that buyers will now be able to buy over 90 products through Express Delivery but you will have to double check the website since all products on the store won't be featuring this option.

With its newly expanded Express Delivery program, Xiaomi will be providing the likes of Amazon and Flipkart some competition, both of which platforms also sell Xiaomi products.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to officially go on open sale starting from tonight

May 30, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to officially go on open sale starting from tonight
Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com

May 29, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

May 27, 2019
Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law

May 24, 2019
Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Jun 02, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

May 30, 2019

science

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019
People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019