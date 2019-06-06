tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi, a company whose dominance in the online smartphone retail space in India has been long-fuelled by exclusive smartphone sale deals with e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, is now ramping up its own e-commerce operations in the country.

The company, via a post on Twitter, has now announced that the company is expanding its Express Delivery program so buyers in over 150 cities across India can avail guaranteed next day delivery of products ordered through Xiaomi India's e-store.

The company's 'Guaranteed Next Day Delivery' program was earlier limited to Bengaluru. Xiaomi is also tweaking the terms and conditions of the program so more buyers will be able to get their purchased items delivered to their doorstep within a single day.

Introducing Express Delivery on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT. Now get guaranteed next-day delivery by ensuring your orders are placed by 3 PM. Service available at an introductory price of ₹49, on 90+ products, & in 150+ cities across 🇮🇳

More > https://t.co/ai5jgmdvBA pic.twitter.com/nP1Nrl87VC — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 6, 2019

While the trial phase of the service was free for all users in Bengaluru, the expansion will see Xiaomi charging a nominal price of Rs 49 for buyers opting for Express Delivery.

The order timings to avail the service was earlier between 9 am and 4:30 pm, but Xiaomi revised the timings, asking buyers to make their purchases by 3 pm to avail Express Delivery. Xiaomi mentions that buyers will now be able to buy over 90 products through Express Delivery but you will have to double check the website since all products on the store won't be featuring this option.

With its newly expanded Express Delivery program, Xiaomi will be providing the likes of Amazon and Flipkart some competition, both of which platforms also sell Xiaomi products.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.