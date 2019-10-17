tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has officially entered into the monitor market with the launch of two gaming monitors in China. The Mi Surface Display 34-inch and Mi Display 23.8-inch monitors have a minimalist design with thin bezels and will go on sale starting from 21 October.

The Mi Surface Display 34-inch has a curved screen with a 21:9 ratio, resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync and in terms of picture quality, it has a 121 percent sRGB colour gamut. The screen can be lifted and rotated around the stand that is magnetically mounted to the display.

Priced at 2,499 CNY (approximately Rs 25,200), Xiaomi is offering a warranty of up to three years. There’s also a special offer of 1,999 CNY (approximately Rs 20,100) for buyers who pre-order the monitor.

While the Mi Surface Display is on the higher end segment, Xiaomi also announced the Mi Display 23.8-inch monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The stand is slightly different on this monitor and it only supports viewing angle adjustment. The Mi Display is priced at 699 CNY (approximately Rs 7,000).

Both the monitors have been launched in China and there's no word on whether they are going to be available globally or not.