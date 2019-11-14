Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
Xiaomi donates over 18,000 kg of notebooks to kids and sets new world record, also creates world's largest mosaic

The notebooks are made from recycled paper and weigh in at over 18,000 kg.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 20:48:44 IST

On Children's Day 2019, Xiaomi set two world records. The first involves the creation of the world's largest mosaic using 1,10,000 notebooks, the second involves the donation of said notebooks to children from underprivileged communities.

The notebooks, all made from recycled paper, were used to create a mosaic measuring 1,950 square metres. Together, the notebooks weigh in at over 18,000 kg — that's heavier than a truck.

Xiaomi donates over 18,000 kg of notebooks to kids and sets new world record, also creates worlds largest mosaic

Xiaomi donated over 1,10,000 notebooks to underprivileged school kids. Image: Xiaomi

As per Guinness World Records, the awards have been awarded in the following categories:

  • World's largest notebook mosaic
  • Largest single donation of school supplies in 24 hours

Xiaomi has partnered with United Way to distribute the notebooks.

"This activity is extremely special to us, as we are trying to create potential opportunities for tomorrow’s generation,"Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India, is quoted as saying.

