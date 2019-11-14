tech2 News Staff

On Children's Day 2019, Xiaomi set two world records. The first involves the creation of the world's largest mosaic using 1,10,000 notebooks, the second involves the donation of said notebooks to children from underprivileged communities.

The notebooks, all made from recycled paper, were used to create a mosaic measuring 1,950 square metres. Together, the notebooks weigh in at over 18,000 kg — that's heavier than a truck.

As per Guinness World Records, the awards have been awarded in the following categories:

World's largest notebook mosaic

Largest single donation of school supplies in 24 hours

Xiaomi has partnered with United Way to distribute the notebooks.

"This activity is extremely special to us, as we are trying to create potential opportunities for tomorrow’s generation,"Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India, is quoted as saying.