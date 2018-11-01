Besides mobile phones and an array of smart home devices, Xiaomi also manufactures scooters which are used by electric scooter services like Lyft, Spin and Bird in the US. The company has now sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lyft saying that they want the service to withdraw from using its scooters. Cuurently, some of the places where Lyft operates its electric scooter services are Santa Monica, California and Washington DC.

According to a letter which was obtained by the publication TechCrunch, Xiaomi does not authorise the Lyft to use its electric scooters, and if the service continues to do so, Xiaomi will take legal action. Head here to read the letter.

Xiaomi also demands that Lyft should stop deploying its scooters which have been modified without its consent.

Lyft, on the other hand, has denied any modifications or using any of Xiaomi's trademarks in its advertising. It said in a statement to the publication that it is "not aware of any instance of having done so with an existing supplier."

Besides Lyft, there are many other services that use Xiaomi's scooters, like Uber and Spin. Xiaomi hasn't accused either of them of anything similar.

For now, Lyft is expected to remove Xiaomi from its website, advertisements, publications or any other way in which the two companies are associated.