tech2 News Staff

At the Xiaomi's Developer Conference in China, the company officially unveiled its long-rumoured 100 W Super Charge Turbo technology. Xiaomi played a demonstration video at the event that showed how its new charging technology can fuel up a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

The demonstration video compares Xiaomi's new 100 W Super Charge Turno technology with Oppo's 50 W Super VOOC charging tech. As reported by IndiaShopps, the video shows a Xiaomi phone with 4,000 mAh battery charge up from zero percent to hundred in just 17 minutes, whereas an Oppo phone with 3,700 mAh battery juices up to 65 percent in the same amount of time.

This same video was also shared by Xiaomi President Lin Bin in April this year.

Besides the demo, Xiaomi also revealed a few details about the new technology. Xiaomi says that the new 100 W charging tech will include a high-voltage charge pump, 9-fold charge protection, and an independent MCU that helps in reducing Deadlock and ensures secure charging. Xiaomi also revealed that the new charger will come with wired + wireless convergence architecture that will help in switching between the two modes.

The 100 W Super Charge Turbo also uses ultra-secure protection software and hardware technology and a private encryption key design.

As of now, Xiaomi hasn't revealed the name of the smartphones that will feature 100 W Super Charge Turbo, however, we are hoping to see the technology on Redmi K30 Pro next year.

Meanwhile, Vivo is also rumoured to be working on a 120 W fast charging technology that can apparently fuel up a 4,000 mAh battery in 13 minutes.

