Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 19:51 IST

Xiaomi claims to have sold 8.5 mn devices last month, 6 mn of those were phones

Xiaomi sold over 6 million smartphones, 4,00,000 Mi LED TVs and over 2.1 million other products.

Chinese technology player Xiaomi on Monday announced that it sold over 8.5 million Xiaomi devices during the festive season.

The brand sold over 6 million smartphones, 4,00,000 Mi LED TVs and over 2.1 million other products and accessories from the Mi Ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

"This year, we have outdone ourselves by selling 6 million smartphones and 8.5 million devices. We are thrilled and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers from across India," said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 6A were best selling Xiaomi smartphones on Flipkart and Amazon respectively, along with 4.5 times escalated demand for "Mi Air Purifier 2S" across platforms.

Xiaomi achieved the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $1 billion between 9 October and 8 November by selling products across categories like smartphones, Mi LED TVs, wearables, Mi Routers and other Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across Xiaomi's own website, Mi Home and partner channels, the company added.

GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate a total sales dollar value for merchandise sold through a particular marketplace over a certain time frame.

