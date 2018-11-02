Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 November, 2018 16:31 IST

Xiaomi claims to have shipped over 1 mn Mi LED TVs in the last nine months.

Xiaomi will be able to produce 1,00,000 Mi LED TVs per month locally by the first quarter of 2019.

Xiaomi India on 2 November said it has shipped more than one million Mi LED TVs in the last nine months.

Mi LED TV has become the top "Smart TV" brand in India, according to market research firm IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker 2018Q2".

"It took us years of planning to get the hardware design, smart Patchwall User Interface and software partnerships to deliver a truly smart TV experience for India," said Raghu Reddy, Head - Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4. Image: Xioami India

After dominating the Indian smartphone market for four consecutive quarters, the Chinese electronics giant last month announced it will manufacture its popular Mi LED TVs in the country.

Xiaomi has partnered Noida-based Dixon Technologies to locally manufacture Mi LED TVs at the state-of-the-art facility in Tirupati.

The 32-acre Mi LED TV manufacturing plant now employs more than 850 people. The factory will be able to produce 100,000 Mi LED TVs per month by the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

