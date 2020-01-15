tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi India announced that it has generated employment for over 50,000 people in the country. This includes employees across different verticals of the company including manufacturing plants, service centres, Mi Stores, and also its corporate offices.

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement via a tweet, including a short video, stating that they started off with only four members working in a small room in 2014 to more than 50,000 members in 2020. According to a report by ET Telecom, over 30,000 of these employees work in the manufacturing division. It also highlighted that about 95 percent from the 30,000 people in the facilities are women.

Followed by the manufacturing department, all the authorised service centre engineers, repair factory engineers and customer care executives form the second largest group of employees. The third includes the staff from its offline stores with logistics support coming next. It’s corporate head office in Bengaluru and five other regional offices have around 1,000 employees.

2014: 4 team members working from a small room! 2020: 50K+ team members across offices, manufacturing plants, service centers & Mi stores.@XiaomiIndia is now #50KStrong! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Check it out: https://t.co/gW3y0Qqazq RT with #Mi50KStrong if you love #Xiaomi. ❤️ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 15, 2020

Back in 2014, Xiaomi had started its operations as an online-only brand with the Mi 3, Redmi 1S and Redmi Note (3G) devices. It has been slowly building up its name in the offline segment as well.

Along with smartphones, Xiaomi also entered the smart TV market with several models ranging from full HD to 4K TVs. Then it brought its smart home and lifestyle product portfolio to India with its line of air purifiers, water purifiers, LED bulbs, etc.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.