Wednesday, January 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

Over 30,000 of the employees belong to Xiaomi India’s manufacturing division, 95 percent being women.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2020 18:47:10 IST

Xiaomi India announced that it has generated employment for over 50,000 people in the country. This includes employees across different verticals of the company including manufacturing plants, service centres, Mi Stores, and also its corporate offices.

Xiaomi claims of employing over 50,000 people in India since its entry in 2014

The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Image: Reuters

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement via a tweetincluding a short video, stating that they started off with only four members working in a small room in 2014 to more than 50,000 members in 2020. According to a report by ET Telecom, over 30,000 of these employees work in the manufacturing division. It also highlighted that about 95 percent from the 30,000 people in the facilities are women.

Followed by the manufacturing department, all the authorised service centre engineers, repair factory engineers and customer care executives form the second largest group of employees. The third includes the staff from its offline stores with logistics support coming next. It’s corporate head office in Bengaluru and five other regional offices have around 1,000 employees.

Back in 2014, Xiaomi had started its operations as an online-only brand with the Mi 3, Redmi 1S and Redmi Note (3G) devices. It has been slowly building up its name in the offline segment as well.

Along with smartphones, Xiaomi also entered the smart TV market with several models ranging from full HD to 4K TVs. Then it brought its smart home and lifestyle product portfolio to India with its line of air purifiers, water purifiers, LED bulbs, etc.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to invest more than $7 billion in AI, IoT and 5G over the next five years

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi to invest more than $7 billion in AI, IoT and 5G over the next five years
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications reportedly leaked, could launch at MWC 2020

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications reportedly leaked, could launch at MWC 2020

Jan 03, 2020
Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Xiaomi security camera

Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Jan 03, 2020
Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled

Realme

Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

NaVIC

Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Mi portable wireless mouse

Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019