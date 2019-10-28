Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
Xiaomi CC9 Pr with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

Also expected are a 13 MP ultra-wide and an 8 MP tele camera. The selfie camera is to be a 32 MP unit.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 08:38:40 IST

Xiaomi’s official Weibo account has dropped a teased for what appears to be the Mi CC9 smartphone. The highlight of the phone appears to be its rumoured 108 MP camera.

According to GizmoChina, the details were revealed by Xiaomi’s Director of New Media, who claimed the launch would happen at 10 am CST, which translates to 8.30 pm IST.

Various leaks have suggested that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Other specs describe a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 4,000 mAh battery, Android 10 support, wireless charging, and Gorilla Glass support.

108 MP camera aside, we’re to expect 13 MP ultra-wide and 8 MP tele cameras on the rear as well. Selfie duties will apparently be served by a 32 MP camera.

Xiaomi CC9 Pr with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

The Mi CC9 Pro is expected to include a 108 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP tele. Representative image: Getty

