tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps of its latest gaming phone called the Black Shark 2 in India. The device has already been announced in China in March and as the rise of PUBG Mobile grips the nation, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided that the time is ripe to enter into the Indian gaming mobile market. The launch is set to happen 27 May at 1.30 pm IST and here is all we know about the device.

Specs of Black Shark 2

The successor to the Black Shark Helo gaming phone, the Black Shark 2 comes with a few interesting aspects including a pressure-sensitive display and an in-display fingerprint sensor by Samsung.

Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel and according to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen uses something like Apple's 3D Touch. The phone's left and right of the screen independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. The display itself has been designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage respectively. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 had been priced in China at CNY 3,200 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs 43,000). We can expect similar price tags for the Indian version as well.

As for availability, it would appear that the Black Shark 2 could go on sale within a few weeks time as is typical for Xiaomi smartphones after their launch. More details will be revealed tomorrow.

